Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

