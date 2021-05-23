CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CDNA traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 869,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. CareDx has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,768. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit