CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CDNA traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 869,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. CareDx has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,768. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

