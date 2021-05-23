CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.36. CarLotz shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3,226 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of $607.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

