Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

CSPR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 375,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,254. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.