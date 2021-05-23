Catherine Elizabeth Barton Purchases 343 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62).
SBRE stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £662.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.57. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
