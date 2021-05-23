Catherine Elizabeth Barton Purchases 343 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £662.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.57. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

