Cedar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,084 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 492,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 730,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,468. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

