Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 388,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,320. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.