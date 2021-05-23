Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 2,680,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on CERN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.