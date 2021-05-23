Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. 629,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,512. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

