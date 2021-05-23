Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

