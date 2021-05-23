Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,330.00. 243,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,522. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,455.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,411.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

