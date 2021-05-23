Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $68.30 or 0.00191751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $97,874.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

