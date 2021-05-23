CIBC Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.17.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$20.06 and a 1 year high of C$36.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.99.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

