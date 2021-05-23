Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

