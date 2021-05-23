Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,544,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $77.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

