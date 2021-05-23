Citigroup Upgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Buy

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

