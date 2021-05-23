Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

