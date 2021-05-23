Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

