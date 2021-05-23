Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.06.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,155. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,149,321. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

