Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.13.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

