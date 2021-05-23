Colliers Securities Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

TRNS stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transcat has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.