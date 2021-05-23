CommerceBlock (CBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CBT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

