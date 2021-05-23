Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.77 ($56.20).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

SGO opened at €55.08 ($64.80) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.75.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.