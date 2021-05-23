Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 405,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,957. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

