Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.52.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

