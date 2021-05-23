CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $247.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $254.52 million. CONMED reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CONMED by 18.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNMD opened at $138.85 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $146.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

