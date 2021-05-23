Connable Office Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.03.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

