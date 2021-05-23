Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.86. 359,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.94 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

