Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,224.12. 1,682,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,152.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

