Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. 1,556,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

