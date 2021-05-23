Cortex Market Cap Achieves $35.56 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00058286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00836973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.77 or 0.07831526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077783 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.