COVER Protocol (COVER) One Day Volume Tops $2.32 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be bought for $225.17 or 0.00656767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $2.32 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00832434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.28 or 0.07914129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00078210 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,505 coins and its circulating supply is 62,343 coins. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.