Cqs Us LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cqs Us LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

