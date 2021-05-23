Cqs Us LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cqs Us LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $12.67 on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. 263,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,377.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

