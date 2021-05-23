Credit Suisse Group Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.63.

CG opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

