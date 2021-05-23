Critical Analysis: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) versus TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 143.01% 7.66% 4.07% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and TAAT Global Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $298.95 million 8.77 $54.87 million $1.22 12.77 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

