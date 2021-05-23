Critical Review: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79% Dada Nexus -29.65% -31.70% -23.69%

This table compares KLDiscovery and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.88 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -5.14 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.79 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -13.24

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88

KLDiscovery presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.95%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.16%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Dada Nexus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

