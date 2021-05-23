Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.49.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

