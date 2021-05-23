CUTcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,744.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $1,744.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,451,022 coins and its circulating supply is 137,451,022 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

