CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 333,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

