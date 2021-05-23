Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $$138.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10,160,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.68 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

