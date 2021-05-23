Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $402,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,792,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

