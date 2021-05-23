Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

