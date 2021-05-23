Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,330 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,418. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

