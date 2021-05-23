Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

