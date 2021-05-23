D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

