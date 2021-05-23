D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,409 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 996,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,740. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

