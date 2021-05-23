D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.29. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.