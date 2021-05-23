Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

ETR DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

