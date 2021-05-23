Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 26,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 39,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Danakali alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.